iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,640 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $282,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,319,000.

Get iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $51.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IETC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.