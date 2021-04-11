iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 240.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 269.0% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,659.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $326.80 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $189.81 and a one year high of $326.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.56.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

