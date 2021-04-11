iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Acquired by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 692,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,469 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises 3.4% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned 0.93% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $38,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 309.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $85,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $56.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.52 and its 200-day moving average is $53.58. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $37.93 and a 52-week high of $57.26.

