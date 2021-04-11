iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) is Rye Brook Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Rye Brook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up 6.5% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Rye Brook Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $8,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,024,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 343.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,684.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWJ opened at $69.67 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $72.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.36 and a 200 day moving average of $65.83.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

