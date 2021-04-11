iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) is Rye Brook Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Rye Brook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF makes up 5.4% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Rye Brook Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $7,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,172,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,694 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 478.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,000 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,209,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,205,000 after purchasing an additional 21,366 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 539,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,681,000 after purchasing an additional 21,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $148.73 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $174.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.17 and a 200 day moving average of $152.95.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.