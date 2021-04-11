iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,594 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $12,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $116.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.39. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.13 and a one year high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

