iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Bought by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,298,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,177 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF comprises approximately 10.6% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC owned 0.27% of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF worth $49,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 64,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 46,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,568,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,861,086. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.96. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $32.87 and a 1-year high of $38.71.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

