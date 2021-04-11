iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Boosted by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $21,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 46,275 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $222.59. The stock had a trading volume of 23,267,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,171,736. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.10 and its 200-day moving average is $203.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.