iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stake Lessened by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 74.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,144 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJA Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 23,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

IWS stock opened at $111.71 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $112.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.78.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

