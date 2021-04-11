iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Lynch & Associates IN’s 3rd Largest Position

Lynch & Associates IN cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.9% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,672,000 after buying an additional 1,274,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter.

IVV opened at $412.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.74. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $272.29 and a one year high of $413.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

