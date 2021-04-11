iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Raised by Home Federal Bank of Tennessee

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 35.3% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $93,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000.

IVV opened at $412.98 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $272.29 and a 52 week high of $413.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

