iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Trimmed by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,152,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,025 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 19.8% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. First Hawaiian Bank owned approximately 0.17% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $458,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 64,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 136,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman & Schimel LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock opened at $412.98 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $272.29 and a one year high of $413.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $393.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.