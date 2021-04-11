iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,078 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,802,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,427,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,508 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3,258.7% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 616,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,186,000 after purchasing an additional 597,938 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,330,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,842,000 after purchasing an additional 556,382 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 691,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,681,000 after purchasing an additional 424,695 shares during the period.

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $104.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.58. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.73 and a fifty-two week high of $106.03.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

