iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by North American Management Corp

North American Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,875 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of North American Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. North American Management Corp owned 0.22% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $13,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 232.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter.

IJT stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.79. 124,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,179. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.48 and a 52 week high of $134.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

