iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Holdings Lifted by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,458 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Evensky & Katz LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $9,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $101.36 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $108.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

