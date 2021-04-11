iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $23,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 2,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 262,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,001,000 after purchasing an additional 46,009 shares in the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 117.5% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 5,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $125.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.34. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $119.95 and a 1-year high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

