iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Stock Holdings Increased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,871 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.1% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $19,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $699,409,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,571,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,839,000. tru Independence LLC raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 31,428.4% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 519,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,229,000 after acquiring an additional 517,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 302.6% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 608,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,100,000 after acquiring an additional 457,198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYR opened at $93.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.46. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $94.67.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

