Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) Price Reaches $0.43 on Exchanges

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Isiklar Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $381,463.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Isiklar Coin has traded 25.5% higher against the dollar. One Isiklar Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000715 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00056489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00020823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00083500 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.20 or 0.00620707 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00042218 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00033275 BTC.

About Isiklar Coin

ISIKC is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,903,935 coins. Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Isiklar Coin is www.isikc.io . Isiklar Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Isikc

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

