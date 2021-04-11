IWG plc (LON:IWG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

IWG plc (LON:IWG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 314.71 ($4.11).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of IWG from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IWG in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of IWG to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 370 ($4.83) in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of LON IWG opened at GBX 361.90 ($4.73) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 356.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 326.79. IWG has a twelve month low of GBX 186.90 ($2.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 387.60 ($5.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,358.66.

In related news, insider Francois Pauly sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.44), for a total transaction of £170,000 ($222,106.09).

About IWG

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

