Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,176 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.39% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $54,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of J. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 10,631 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 55.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,576,000 after purchasing an additional 87,266 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 151.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,914 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of J stock opened at $135.11 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.17 and a fifty-two week high of $135.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on J shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

