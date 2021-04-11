Jarvis+ (JAR) Price Tops $0.0150

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. Jarvis+ has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $266,429.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Jarvis+

JAR is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com . Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

