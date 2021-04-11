Jetcoin (JET) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.12 Million

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $375,692.98 and approximately $1.12 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00054597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020587 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00082084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.59 or 0.00611565 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00039011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00031970 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin (JET) is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 coins. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

