John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,303 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of John Bean Technologies worth $13,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Shares of JBT stock opened at $137.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.73. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $56.17 and a twelve month high of $151.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JBT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.50.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total value of $32,888.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,137.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total value of $318,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,027.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,736 shares of company stock valued at $952,039 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.