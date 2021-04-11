John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) Shares Sold by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC lowered its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC owned about 0.38% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 18,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHSC opened at $34.60 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $35.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.35.

