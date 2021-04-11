Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s 6th Largest Position

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.6% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after buying an additional 16,723 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 68,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,704,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

NYSE JNJ opened at $161.25 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.97 and a 200-day moving average of $154.54. The firm has a market cap of $424.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

