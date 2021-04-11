Joint Ventures Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 45.7% lower against the US dollar. One Joint Ventures coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $23,831.12 and approximately $8,558.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00054527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00020485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00082420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $365.45 or 0.00612894 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00039631 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00031978 BTC.

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

Joint Ventures (CRYPTO:JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

