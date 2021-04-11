JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Stake Raised by Rye Brook Capital LLC

Rye Brook Capital LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN comprises about 2.6% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Rye Brook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter worth about $1,334,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter worth about $1,986,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

AMJ opened at $16.80 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.34.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.77, for a total transaction of $2,310,798.04. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,486,942.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 40,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.77, for a total value of $5,576,333.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,890,100.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 104,363 shares of company stock valued at $14,285,514 over the last ninety days.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.