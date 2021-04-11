JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 563,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.52% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $19,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HE. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $42.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.83 and a 1-year high of $45.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.11.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $652.22 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

HE has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $36.60.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

