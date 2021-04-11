JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.8% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 48,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 45,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 105,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPM opened at $156.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.97. The company has a market capitalization of $476.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.40 and a fifty-two week high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

