JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,296 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.51% of Chart Industries worth $21,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 388.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $143.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 82.23 and a beta of 1.78. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $166.14.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.34 million. As a group, analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

GTLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.13.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

