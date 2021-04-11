JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,296 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.51% of Chart Industries worth $21,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 388.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $143.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 82.23 and a beta of 1.78. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $166.14.
GTLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.13.
About Chart Industries
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
See Also: Total Return
Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.