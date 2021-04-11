JUIICE (JUI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $141,904.15

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded 47.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 11th. One JUIICE coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JUIICE has a market capitalization of $141,904.15 and $23.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JUIICE has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00066147 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004063 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded up 487.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000769 BTC.

JUIICE Profile

JUIICE is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 coins. JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUIICE’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . JUIICE’s official website is www.juiice.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet, together with other modern technologies, gave birth to a new form of art. Everyone can express themselves in any way imaginable and their work can be easily seen all around the globe. From video performances of various talents and breathtaking photos of nature to trendy jokes, funny clips, and cat memes. On the other side, tens of millions of viewers are amused, amazed and even enlightened by this snack content. It is like the free fast food of entertainment, which we all consume on a daily basis. “

Buying and Selling JUIICE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUIICE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUIICE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

