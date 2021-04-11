JulSwap (JULD) Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 11th. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $68.20 million and $6.01 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JulSwap has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 369,651,391 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

