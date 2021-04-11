JulSwap Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.14 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 11th. JulSwap has a market cap of $68.75 million and $5.14 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00067911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.49 or 0.00295186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $436.45 or 0.00734123 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,433.47 or 0.99969371 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00019392 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.78 or 0.00786827 BTC.

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 369,651,391 coins. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

