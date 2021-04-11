Jupiter (JUP) Market Cap Reaches $8.70 Million

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Jupiter has a market cap of $8.70 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0685 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Jupiter has traded up 9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

