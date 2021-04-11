JUST (JST) Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. JUST has a market cap of $336.35 million and $235.21 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. One JUST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00068467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.23 or 0.00295286 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $435.22 or 0.00725126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,199.92 or 1.00300894 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $478.67 or 0.00797521 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00018092 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

