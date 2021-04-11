JUST Price Down 19.5% Over Last Week (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 11th. JUST has a total market capitalization of $314.45 million and $237.17 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JUST has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JUST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUST Coin Profile

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

