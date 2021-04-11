JustBet (WINR) Price Reaches $0.0056 on Top Exchanges

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One JustBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. JustBet has a total market cap of $6.41 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JustBet has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,152,201,070 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

