JustLiquidity (JUL) Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. In the last week, JustLiquidity has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. JustLiquidity has a total market capitalization of $49.69 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustLiquidity coin can now be purchased for approximately $113.73 or 0.00189584 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JustLiquidity alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00069058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.41 or 0.00295735 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $444.25 or 0.00740542 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,428.08 or 1.00730758 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00018762 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.92 or 0.00801670 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 436,871 coins. The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org . The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JustLiquidity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustLiquidity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.