K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$41.57.

KBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered K-Bro Linen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. National Bankshares upped their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Friday, March 19th.

K-Bro Linen stock opened at C$39.18 on Friday. K-Bro Linen has a twelve month low of C$24.00 and a twelve month high of C$42.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$418.32 million and a P/E ratio of 109.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$39.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.78.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$48.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that K-Bro Linen will post 1.9399999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 335.20%.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

