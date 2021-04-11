Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 44,596 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.15% of Kansas City Southern worth $28,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $503,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.76.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $262.20 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $122.35 and a one year high of $269.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $693.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

