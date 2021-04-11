KARMA (KARMA) Trading 92.9% Lower Over Last Week

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $3.31 million and $291.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KARMA has traded down 92.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005068 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000131 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.51 or 0.00138033 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

