Katalyo Market Capitalization Achieves $9.77 Million (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00001527 BTC on major exchanges. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $9.77 million and approximately $325,017.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00069494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.53 or 0.00295207 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.68 or 0.00743652 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,623.32 or 0.99709245 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00018805 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $475.14 or 0.00794578 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

