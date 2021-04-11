Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.15 Million

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 11th. In the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $45.60 million and $5.15 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be bought for about $228.02 or 0.00381431 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00055208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020541 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00083586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $369.60 or 0.00618260 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00041043 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

