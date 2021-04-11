KeeperDAO (ROOK) Market Cap Achieves $13.59 Million

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $13.59 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be bought for $373.13 or 0.00624023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KeeperDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00056566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00020723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00083850 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.35 or 0.00617710 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00042379 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00033409 BTC.

KeeperDAO Coin Profile

KeeperDAO (ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,430 coins. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com . KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KeeperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeeperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.