Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.56.

KDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $35.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.56. The company has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $25.27 and a 12 month high of $35.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

