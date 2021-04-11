Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,288 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.54% of Kimball Electronics worth $6,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 383.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. 60.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

KE opened at $25.10 on Friday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.42 million, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.26.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 9.91%.

Separately, Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

In related news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $92,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 200,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,171.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $268,030. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.