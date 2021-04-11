Kind Ads Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $480,352.35 (KIND)

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, Kind Ads Token has traded 29.7% lower against the dollar. One Kind Ads Token coin can now be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kind Ads Token has a total market capitalization of $480,352.35 and $797.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kind Ads Token Profile

KIND is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kind Ads Token is kindads.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

