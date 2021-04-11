King DAG (KDAG) Trading 9.2% Higher This Week

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. King DAG has a market capitalization of $29.13 million and approximately $30,156.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, King DAG has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. One King DAG coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00000898 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get King DAG alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00055623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00020357 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00086971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.65 or 0.00614660 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00042633 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00034526 BTC.

King DAG Coin Profile

King DAG (CRYPTO:KDAG) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io . The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for King DAG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for King DAG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.