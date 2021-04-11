Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $21,139.00

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0568 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $21,139.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kingdom Game 4.0 alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00067782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.08 or 0.00297292 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.39 or 0.00734323 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,535.68 or 0.99953797 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019809 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $471.02 or 0.00790796 BTC.

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 coins and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 coins. The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.