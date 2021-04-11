Kingdom Game 4.0 Price Up 47.1% Over Last 7 Days (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and $170,271.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded up 47.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0770 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kingdom Game 4.0 alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00068542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $179.20 or 0.00297401 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $432.86 or 0.00718381 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,741.46 or 1.00807496 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00018226 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.79 or 0.00814528 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 coins and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 coins. The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.